Kia Sonet gets 2 new affordable variants with electric sunroof

Kia India has revamped the variant lineup of the Sonet by introducing two new variants. These are called HTE (O) and HTK (O) and are positioned above their respective standard variants and can be had with 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines.

The HTE (O) costs Rs. 20,000 more than the base variant and comes equipped with an electric sunroof. Meanwhile, the higher HTK (O) sits above the HTK trim and benefits from an electric sunroof, connected LED tail lamps, automatic climate control, and a rear defogger with a price bump of Rs. 36,000.

The 1.2-litre petrol is tuned to produce 82bhp and 115Nm of torque whereas the diesel powertrain has an output of 114bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. Both are coupled with a six-speed manual gearbox.

