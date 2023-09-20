    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Kia Seltos gets new ADAS enabled variants

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Wednesday 20 September 2023,19:55 PM IST

            The Kia Seltos is back in the news once again. After hitting the 50,000 bookings mark, it has now introduced two new ADAS-enabled variants and has also brought down its waiting period from nine weeks to seven weeks. 

            The new ADAS-enabled variants are GTX+ (S) and X-Line (S) and they have a starting price of Rs 19.40 lakh and Rs 19.60 lakh respectively. These new variants are available with all engine options offered with the Seltos. Features of these variants include level-2 ADAS, a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless phone mirroring, climate control, rear AC vents, ambient lighting and leather interiors. 

            Commenting on the launch, Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said,“There is no better way to win customer's hearts than offering them quick access to their most loved car. The average waiting period on the new Seltos line-up is about 15-16 weeks, which will be cut down to seven weeks with the introduction of these new variants assuring deliveries before Diwali. These variants have been carefully designed for tech-savvy customers who don’t want to compromise on the looks, tech and ADAS-assisted safety systems but want quick delivery.” 

            Kia Seltos
            Kia Seltos ₹ 10.90 Lakh Onwards
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Seltos | Kia Seltos

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Kia Seltos gets new ADAS enabled variants

            Kia Seltos gets new ADAS enabled variants

            By Desirazu Venkat09/20/2023 19:55:33

            Prices start at Rs. 19.40 lakh

            Kia Seltos facelift achieves 50,000 units booking milestone

            Kia Seltos facelift achieves 50,000 units booking milestone

            By Haji Chakralwale09/20/2023 12:39:04

            Kia India has achieved a new milestone with its recently launched mid-size SUV, the Seltos in India. The Korean automaker has registered 50,000 bookings of the Seltos facelift in just over two months.

            Citroen C3 Aircross prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh

            Citroen C3 Aircross prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat09/19/2023 10:44:29

            Prices for the other versions of the C3 Aircross will be announced on October 15

            Limited Edition Audi Q5 launched at Rs. 69.72 lakh

            Limited Edition Audi Q5 launched at Rs. 69.72 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale09/18/2023 12:45:56

            Audi India has launched a special edition of the Q5 SUV in the country at a price tag of Rs. 69.72 lakh (ex-showroom). This new variant is based on the Technology trim and will be sold in limited numbers.

            Nissan Magnite Kuro edition announced

            Nissan Magnite Kuro edition announced

            By Desirazu Venkat09/18/2023 11:18:13

            Kuro Edition will be launched in October

            Mahindra Thar five-door interior spied ahead of 2024 arrival

            Mahindra Thar five-door interior spied ahead of 2024 arrival

            By Desirazu Venkat09/16/2023 08:55:25

            This car will be launched in early 2024

            Mercedes-Benz EQE electric SUV launched in India; prices start at Rs. 1.39 crore

            Mercedes-Benz EQE electric SUV launched in India; prices start at Rs. 1.39 crore

            By Haji Chakralwale09/15/2023 18:50:08

            Mercedes-Benz has introduced its fourth electric vehicle in India, the EQE in India. It has been brought to India via the CBU route.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.10 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda Elevate

            Honda Elevate

            ₹ 11.04 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Rumion

            Toyota Rumion

            ₹ 10.29 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lexus LM

            Lexus LM

            ₹ 1.50 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Tata Harrier Facelift

            Tata Harrier Facelift

            ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Tata Safari Facelift

            Tata Safari Facelift

            ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Tata Punch EV

            Tata Punch EV

            ₹ 9.50 - 12.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Audi New A3

            Audi New A3

            ₹ 39.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2023
            Citroen C3 Aircross

            Citroen C3 Aircross

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

            Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

            ₹ 1.39 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon EV

            Tata Nexon EV

            ₹ 14.74 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.10 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai i20

            Hyundai i20

            ₹ 6.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars