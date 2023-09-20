Kia Seltos gets new ADAS enabled variants

The Kia Seltos is back in the news once again. After hitting the 50,000 bookings mark, it has now introduced two new ADAS-enabled variants and has also brought down its waiting period from nine weeks to seven weeks.

The new ADAS-enabled variants are GTX+ (S) and X-Line (S) and they have a starting price of Rs 19.40 lakh and Rs 19.60 lakh respectively. These new variants are available with all engine options offered with the Seltos. Features of these variants include level-2 ADAS, a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless phone mirroring, climate control, rear AC vents, ambient lighting and leather interiors.

Commenting on the launch, Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said,“There is no better way to win customer's hearts than offering them quick access to their most loved car. The average waiting period on the new Seltos line-up is about 15-16 weeks, which will be cut down to seven weeks with the introduction of these new variants assuring deliveries before Diwali. These variants have been carefully designed for tech-savvy customers who don’t want to compromise on the looks, tech and ADAS-assisted safety systems but want quick delivery.”

Kia Seltos ₹ 10.90 Lakh Onwards

Kia | Seltos | Kia Seltos