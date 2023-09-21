    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Mahindra XUV700 gets a price hike

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Thursday 21 September 2023,16:14 PM IST

            Mahindra has hiked the prices of the XUV700 SUV by up to Rs. 38880. This is with immediate effect and has been applied for a large part of the range. This is the most significant price hike for Mahindra’s flagship vehicle since it was launched in 2021. 

            Petrol five-seat variants and seven-seat variants

            In the petrol-powered range for the five-seat models, there is a price hike of Rs 2000 from the MX variant to the AX5 AT variant. In the seven-seat versions, the price hike starts at Rs 2000 for the entry-level version and goes to Rs 36899 for the fully loaded AX7 Luxury AT. 

            Diesel five-seat variants and seven-seat variants

            In the diesel range of the XUV700, you get a fixed price hike of Rs 2000 from the MX to the AX5 AT. From the AX7 MT to the AX7 Luxury AT AWD, you have a hike in the range of Rs 32000 to Rs 38800. 

            XUV700 Powertrains 

            The XUV700 can be had with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol or a 2.2-litre diesel. Both engines can be had with a six-speed manual or a six-speed AT. The top-spec diesel variants can also be had with AWD technology. 

            Mahindra XUV700
            Mahindra XUV700 ₹ 14.03 Lakh Onwards
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | XUV700 | Mahindra XUV700

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Hyundai i20 N Line facelift launched in India at Rs. 9.99 lakh

            Hyundai i20 N Line facelift launched in India at Rs. 9.99 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale09/22/2023 14:44:21

            Hyundai India has launched the i20 N Line facelift in the country at a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The performance hatchback is available in two variants N6 and N8 across seven colour options.

            Mahindra XUV700 gets a price hike

            Mahindra XUV700 gets a price hike

            By Desirazu Venkat09/21/2023 16:14:26

            XUV700 prices have been hiked across the range

            Kia Seltos gets new ADAS enabled variants

            Kia Seltos gets new ADAS enabled variants

            By Desirazu Venkat09/20/2023 19:55:33

            Prices start at Rs. 19.40 lakh

            Kia Seltos facelift achieves 50,000 units booking milestone

            Kia Seltos facelift achieves 50,000 units booking milestone

            By Haji Chakralwale09/20/2023 12:39:04

            Kia India has achieved a new milestone with its recently launched mid-size SUV, the Seltos in India. The Korean automaker has registered 50,000 bookings of the Seltos facelift in just over two months.

            Citroen C3 Aircross prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh

            Citroen C3 Aircross prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat09/19/2023 10:44:29

            Prices for the other versions of the C3 Aircross will be announced on October 15

            Limited Edition Audi Q5 launched at Rs. 69.72 lakh

            Limited Edition Audi Q5 launched at Rs. 69.72 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale09/18/2023 12:45:56

            Audi India has launched a special edition of the Q5 SUV in the country at a price tag of Rs. 69.72 lakh (ex-showroom). This new variant is based on the Technology trim and will be sold in limited numbers.

            Nissan Magnite Kuro edition announced

            Nissan Magnite Kuro edition announced

            By Desirazu Venkat09/18/2023 11:18:13

            Kuro Edition will be launched in October

            Featured Cars

            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.10 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda Elevate

            Honda Elevate

            ₹ 11.04 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Rumion

            Toyota Rumion

            ₹ 10.29 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lexus LM

            Lexus LM

            ₹ 1.50 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Tata Harrier Facelift

            Tata Harrier Facelift

            ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Tata Safari Facelift

            Tata Safari Facelift

            ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Tata Punch EV

            Tata Punch EV

            ₹ 9.50 - 12.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Audi New A3

            Audi New A3

            ₹ 39.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2023
            Hyundai i20 N Line

            Hyundai i20 N Line

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen C3 Aircross

            Citroen C3 Aircross

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

            Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

            ₹ 1.39 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.10 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon EV

            Tata Nexon EV

            ₹ 14.74 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars