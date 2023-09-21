Mahindra XUV700 gets a price hike

Mahindra has hiked the prices of the XUV700 SUV by up to Rs. 38880. This is with immediate effect and has been applied for a large part of the range. This is the most significant price hike for Mahindra’s flagship vehicle since it was launched in 2021.

Petrol five-seat variants and seven-seat variants

In the petrol-powered range for the five-seat models, there is a price hike of Rs 2000 from the MX variant to the AX5 AT variant. In the seven-seat versions, the price hike starts at Rs 2000 for the entry-level version and goes to Rs 36899 for the fully loaded AX7 Luxury AT.

Diesel five-seat variants and seven-seat variants

In the diesel range of the XUV700, you get a fixed price hike of Rs 2000 from the MX to the AX5 AT. From the AX7 MT to the AX7 Luxury AT AWD, you have a hike in the range of Rs 32000 to Rs 38800.

XUV700 Powertrains

The XUV700 can be had with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol or a 2.2-litre diesel. Both engines can be had with a six-speed manual or a six-speed AT. The top-spec diesel variants can also be had with AWD technology.

