Mahindra Scorpio crosses new production milestone

Mahindra has announced that the Scorpio brand has crossed the nine lakh production milestone. Introduced back in 2002, the Scorpio has completed 11 years in the Indian market and is still one of the highest-selling SUVs for Mahindra.

Presently, Mahindra retails the Scorpio Classic and Scorpio-N in the country. Where the Classic is still a rear-wheel-drive, diesel-only SUV coupled with a manual transmission, the Scorpio N can be had with petrol and diesel powertrains that are mated to manual and automatic gearboxes.

The prices of the Scorpio Classic start from 13 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the Scorpio N has a starting price of Rs. 13.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

As for the waiting period for the Mahindra Scorpio N, it was reduced from 65 weeks to 55 weeks. The Indian automobile brand has 1.17 lakh open bookings for the Scorpio range, which includes the Scorpio N and the Scorpio Classic models.

