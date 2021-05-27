Kia India introduces 'Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme' for Carnival customers

Kia India introduces ‘Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme’ for potential Carnival customers. Under the offer, unsatisfied Carnival customers can return the vehicle within the first 30 days of its purchase. The offer is applicable on all variants of the Carnival. The South Korean car manufacturer will cover 95 per cent of the ex-showroom cost and overhead cost incurred during vehicle registration and vehicle financing.

However, the customers can avail of the above-mentioned offers only if the vehicle has not covered a distance of more than 1,500km from the date of purchase, and should be free from any hypothecation or the hypothecated vehicles need to submit an NOC from the financier. Additionally, the vehicle should be damage-free, failures, and claim-free. Lastly, the owner’s agreement for the transfer of the vehicle and all other documents and charges should be in the name of a person.

