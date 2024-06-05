    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Kia Carens MPV logs 1.5 lakh sales milestone

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 05 June 2024,08:51 AM IST

            The Kia Carens has crossed a milestone of 1.5 lakh unit sales in the Indian market. Launched in February 2022, it is currently retailed at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 10.52 lakh and can be had in petrol and diesel powertrains.

            Kia Carens Dashboard

            As stated by Kia, 50 per cent of the buyers prefer mid and top variants of the MPV. These variants come equipped with an electric sunroof, drive modes, ventilated seats, and connected car tech. Furthermore, the petrol powertrain has contributed 57 per cent to the total sales with manual versions accounting to 62 per cent.

            Kia Carens Left Rear Three Quarter

            Speaking on the occasion, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer, Kia India, said, “Carens has become a favourite among Indian families, offering them style and peace of mind on every journey. It now accounts for approximately 15 per cent of our monthly domestic sales, and we are confident that its popularity will only grow in the coming years. We remain deeply committed to bringing innovative and high-quality vehicles to our customers and are grateful for their continuous support”.

            Kia Carens
            KiaCarens ₹ 10.52 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Carens | Kia Carens

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mercedes-Benz EQA SUV India launch on 8 July

            Mercedes-Benz EQA SUV India launch on 8 July

            By Desirazu Venkat06/06/2024 18:23:59

            The EqA is Mercedes' third electric vehicle for India in 2024

            Maruti Suzuki Dream Series Edition launched; priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh

            Maruti Suzuki Dream Series Edition launched; priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh

            By Jay Shah06/06/2024 11:25:51

            Maruti has introduced the Dream Series Edition of the S-Presso, Alto K10, and Celerio at Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Jeep Meridian X re-launched in India at Rs. 34.27 lakh

            Jeep Meridian X re-launched in India at Rs. 34.27 lakh

            By Jay Shah06/05/2024 18:12:16

            Jeep Meridian now available in X variant.

            Kia Carens MPV logs 1.5 lakh sales milestone

            Kia Carens MPV logs 1.5 lakh sales milestone

            By Jay Shah06/05/2024 08:51:12

            The Kia Carens has registered sales of 1.5 lakh units since its launch in February 2022.

            MG Gloster Storm Series launched in India

            MG Gloster Storm Series launched in India

            By Jay Shah06/04/2024 13:01:58

            The MG Gloster is now available in new Desertstorm and Snowstorm editions.

            Updated Mercedes-Benz GLC and C300 AMG Line launched in India

            Updated Mercedes-Benz GLC and C300 AMG Line launched in India

            By Jay Shah06/04/2024 11:40:05

            The updated versions of Mercedes-Benz GLC and Mercedes-Benz C300 have been launched in India.

            Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus get six airbags for all variants

            Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus get six airbags for all variants

            By Jay Shah06/04/2024 10:41:45

            All variants of Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus are offered with six airbags as standard.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            ₹ 60.00 - 65.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            BMW New 5 Series

            BMW New 5 Series

            ₹ 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            ₹ 16.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Hyundai Creta EV

            Hyundai Creta EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            MG Cloud EV

            MG Cloud EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            BYD Atto 3 facelift

            BYD Atto 3 facelift

            ₹ 34.00 - 35.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            ₹ 61.85 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            ₹ 75.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            ₹ 3.30 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            ₹ 3.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars