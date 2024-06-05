Kia Carens MPV logs 1.5 lakh sales milestone

The Kia Carens has crossed a milestone of 1.5 lakh unit sales in the Indian market. Launched in February 2022, it is currently retailed at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 10.52 lakh and can be had in petrol and diesel powertrains.

As stated by Kia, 50 per cent of the buyers prefer mid and top variants of the MPV. These variants come equipped with an electric sunroof, drive modes, ventilated seats, and connected car tech. Furthermore, the petrol powertrain has contributed 57 per cent to the total sales with manual versions accounting to 62 per cent.

Speaking on the occasion, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer, Kia India, said, “Carens has become a favourite among Indian families, offering them style and peace of mind on every journey. It now accounts for approximately 15 per cent of our monthly domestic sales, and we are confident that its popularity will only grow in the coming years. We remain deeply committed to bringing innovative and high-quality vehicles to our customers and are grateful for their continuous support”.

