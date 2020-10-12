Isuzu teases BS6 D-Max ahead of launch in India on 14 October

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 12 October 2020, 20:50 PM

The BS6 Isuzu D-Max and D-Max S-Cab have been teased ahead of their launch in the country on 14 October, 2020. The company has also teased the new ‘Super Strong’ variant, details of which are not available at the moment.

Under the hood, the updated Isuzu D-Max is expected to source power from a BS6 1.9-litre diesel engine. This engine, which produced 150bhp and 350Nm of torque in the BS4 state of tune, was paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. The previous iteration of the model was powered by a 2.5-litre diesel engine that produced 134bhp and 320Nm of torque, mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

As seen in the teaser images, the BS6 Isuzu D-Max is expected to get updated headlamps, LED lighting, fog lights, and a reworked interior. The company had planned to launch the updated range earlier this year, although the plans were postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.