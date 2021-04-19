Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander variant arrives at dealerships in India ahead of launch
Isuzu India is expected to launch the updated D-Max V-Cross range in India soon. The company recently shared a teaser image of the model on its social media channels, hinting that the launch is around the corner.
New spy images shared on the web now reveal a single unit of the Isuzu D-max Hi-Lander variant that was recently spotted at a local dealership in the country. The Hi-Lander is expected to be the base variant in the BS6 D-Max V-Cross range and will be based on the D-Max S-Cab.
As the Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander is touted to be the base variant in the range, the model features steel wheels with wheel covers, Hi-Lander badging on the front doors, and a body coloured, sportier front bumper. Inside, the model misses out on a few features such as steering-mounted controls and a touchscreen infotainment system. A few feature highlights include a dual-tone interior theme, a three-spoke steering wheel, and a twin-pod analogue instrument console.
Under the hood, the Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander variant will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.9-litre diesel engine that replaces the 2.5-litre unit from the outgoing D-Max range. A six-speed manual unit is seen in the images here, while an automatic unit cannot be ruled out at the moment.
