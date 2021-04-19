Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander variant arrives at dealerships in India ahead of launch

Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander variant arrives at dealerships in India ahead of launch New Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
author image Aditya Nadkarni
Monday 19 April 2021, 17:47 PM

Isuzu India is expected to launch the updated D-Max V-Cross range in India soon. The company recently shared a teaser image of the model on its social media channels, hinting that the launch is around the corner.

Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander right side profile

New spy images shared on the web now reveal a single unit of the Isuzu D-max Hi-Lander variant that was recently spotted at a local dealership in the country. The Hi-Lander is expected to be the base variant in the BS6 D-Max V-Cross range and will be based on the D-Max S-Cab.

As the Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander is touted to be the base variant in the range, the model features steel wheels with wheel covers, Hi-Lander badging on the front doors, and a body coloured, sportier front bumper. Inside, the model misses out on a few features such as steering-mounted controls and a touchscreen infotainment system. A few feature highlights include a dual-tone interior theme, a three-spoke steering wheel, and a twin-pod analogue instrument console.

Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander interior
Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander interior

Under the hood, the Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander variant will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.9-litre diesel engine that replaces the 2.5-litre unit from the outgoing D-Max range. A six-speed manual unit is seen in the images here, while an automatic unit cannot be ruled out at the moment.

Image Source

Similar News

Ad
Popular cars
Upcoming cars
View All
Ad