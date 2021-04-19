Mahindra Treo Zor electric delivery vehicle crosses 1,000 sales milestone

Santosh Nair Monday 19 April 2021, 17:27 PM

Mahindra and Mahindra today announced that its Treo Zor electric three-wheeler (cargo) has crossed the sales milestone of 1,000 units in just six months of its launch. In the process, the Treo Zor has become India’s number one selling electric cargo and has garnered a market share of 59 per cent in its category.

When the Mahindra Treo Zor was launched in October 2020, it disrupted the three-wheeler cargo market in India with best-in-class features and its ability to offer higher savings to its customers. This three-wheeler is built on the tried and tested electric three-wheeler platform, Treo (designed and developed in India).

Thanking customers on the occasion, Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility, said, “Treo Zor has been a game-changer for Mahindra and more importantly for our customers who have decided to lead India’s shift towards e-mobility. With its customer-centric design and efficient performance, Treo Zor offers higher savings than customers expect from a last-mile electric cargo vehicle. We are delighted that it has become the preferred delivery vehicle for leading e-commerce players and their fleet operators. We thank all our customers for choosing Treo Zor and enabling us to attain the leadership position in its segment.”