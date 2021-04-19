2021 Volkswagen Polo to be globally unveiled on 22 April

Nikhil Puthran Monday 19 April 2021, 21:43 PM

Volkswagen Polo is set to get a fresh set of updates. The company has released the teaser of the updated model ahead of its global unveiling on 22 April, 2021. The company chooses to be tight-lipped about the development and technical details will be known during its official unveiling. The vehicle is expected to get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates.

As seen in the teaser, the production model is expected to get sleek bi-LED headlamps with an illuminated LED strip running across the redesigned grille. The vehicle will get a prominent and large Volkswagen badge in the centre. The vehicle might get a distinctive paint scheme that might change colour in different lighting conditions. The side profile is expected to be more or less similar to the outgoing model and might sport redesigned alloy wheels for freshness. The rear bumper might receive mild tweaks along with a familiar tail lamp design. The upcoming model is expected to be based on the MQB AO IN platform.

As for the interior, the vehicle is expected to feature an updated touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connectivity features. The dashboard layout might also be revised for a fresh appeal along with a revised upholstery. More details about the 2021 Volkswagen will be known post its official unveiling. Its India debut could possibly be sometime in 2022.