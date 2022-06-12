  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Skoda Kushaq Style non-sunroof variant introduced at Rs 15.09 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Sunday 12 June 2022,15:01 PM IST

            Skoda India has introduced a new variant in the Kushaq line-up. Called Style NSR, the new variant costs Rs 15.09 lakh (ex-showroom) and is positioned below the standard Style variant. The Style NSR where NSR stands for ‘non-sunroof’, is available only with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine mated to the six-speed manual gearbox. 

            Sunroof/Moonroof

            The Skoda Kushaq NSR costs Rs 20,000 less than the top-spec Style trim and misses out on features like an electric sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, a digital instrument cluster, rain-sensing wipers, and smaller 15-inch spare wheel. Besides these, both the variants share similar equipment and are positioned above the Active and Ambition variants. 

            Left Rear Three Quarter

            In the previous month, Skoda India also downsized the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a smaller eight-inch unit. This revision was made for both, Slavia and Kushaq owing to the shortage of semiconductors. 

            Dashboard

            The Skoda Kushaq 1.0-litre TSI produces 114bhp and 178Nm of torque and is coupled with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. To read our first-drive review of the Skoda Kushaq, click here.

            Skoda | Kushaq | Skoda Kushaq | Kushaq Style 1.0L TSI MT

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            2022 Hyundai Venue – What to expect?

            2022 Hyundai Venue – What to expect?

            By Jay Shah06/12/2022 15:04:57

            2022 Hyundai Venue – What to expect?

            Skoda Kushaq Style non-sunroof variant introduced at Rs 15.09 lakh

            Skoda Kushaq Style non-sunroof variant introduced at Rs 15.09 lakh

            By Jay Shah06/12/2022 15:01:25

            Skoda Kushaq Style non-sunroof variant introduced at Rs 15.09 lakh

            Hyundai unveils India-bound Creta N Line

            Hyundai unveils India-bound Creta N Line

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/11/2022 15:13:19

            Hyundai Creta N Line was showcased in Brazil.

            Volvo XC40 Recharge to be assembled locally in India

            Volvo XC40 Recharge to be assembled locally in India

            By Jay Shah06/12/2022 14:54:47

            Volvo XC40 Recharge to be assembled locally in India

            BMW Group India organises pre-monsoon service campaign

            BMW Group India organises pre-monsoon service campaign

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/10/2022 14:52:26

            BMW and MINI owners can avail the comprehensive check-up available at the nearest dealerships.

            All-new Volkswagen Virtus launched in India at Rs 11.22 lakh

            All-new Volkswagen Virtus launched in India at Rs 11.22 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/09/2022 12:58:31

            VW Virtus is available in two primary trims.

            Porsche India introduces ‘Porsche Approved’ used sports cars business

            Porsche India introduces ‘Porsche Approved’ used sports cars business

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/10/2022 16:24:28

            Porsche will retail the used cars via its existing showroom network and through the Porsche India website.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volkswagen Virtus

            Volkswagen Virtus

            ₹ 11.22 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.54 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue Facelift

            Hyundai Venue Facelift

            ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022

            Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022

            ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Land Rover New Range Rover

            Land Rover New Range Rover

            ₹ 2.30 - 4.50 Crore

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Citroen C3

            Citroen C3

            ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2022
            Mahindra eXUV300

            Mahindra eXUV300

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2022
            Volvo XC40 Recharge

            Volvo XC40 Recharge

            ₹ 74.00 - 75.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2022
            Volkswagen Virtus

            Volkswagen Virtus

            ₹ 11.22 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 59.95 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW i4

            BMW i4

            ₹ 69.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Land Rover Range Rover Sport

            Land Rover Range Rover Sport

            ₹ 1.64 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Jeep Meridian

            Jeep Meridian

            ₹ 29.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars