Skoda Kushaq Style non-sunroof variant introduced at Rs 15.09 lakh

Skoda India has introduced a new variant in the Kushaq line-up. Called Style NSR, the new variant costs Rs 15.09 lakh (ex-showroom) and is positioned below the standard Style variant. The Style NSR where NSR stands for ‘non-sunroof’, is available only with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine mated to the six-speed manual gearbox.

The Skoda Kushaq NSR costs Rs 20,000 less than the top-spec Style trim and misses out on features like an electric sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, a digital instrument cluster, rain-sensing wipers, and smaller 15-inch spare wheel. Besides these, both the variants share similar equipment and are positioned above the Active and Ambition variants.

In the previous month, Skoda India also downsized the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a smaller eight-inch unit. This revision was made for both, Slavia and Kushaq owing to the shortage of semiconductors.

The Skoda Kushaq 1.0-litre TSI produces 114bhp and 178Nm of torque and is coupled with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. To read our first-drive review of the Skoda Kushaq, click here.

