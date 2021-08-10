Please Tell Us Your City

      Tata Safari XTA+ variant introduced in the country at Rs 20.08 lakh

      Nikhil Puthran

      Nikhil Puthran

      Tuesday 10 August 2021,14:41 PM IST

      Tata Motors has further expanded the Safari line up in the country by introducing a new XTA+ variant at Rs 20.08 lakh (ex-showroom). The Safari SUV is based on the OMEGARC architecture, which is derived from Land Rover's legendary D8 platform. In addition to a six-speed automatic transmission, the Safari XTA+ offers a panoramic sunroof. 

      Mechanically, the Safari XTA+ variant is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that generates 168bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed torque converter. In terms of features, the SUV offers a seven-inch floating island touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, eight speakers (four speakers and four tweeters), reverse parking camera, 17-inch alloy wheels, and LED DRLs. For added convenience the vehicle offers push button start, automatic climate control, rain sensing wipers, and more. 

      The Safari SUV additionally offers iRA connected car features, mood lighting, cruise control, and tyre pressure monitoring system. As for safety, the Safari XTA+ variant offers advanced ESP, dual front airbags, and fog lamps. 

      Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Srivatsa, Head - Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are ecstatic at the response received by the Harrier and the Safari. The sheer love of our customers has helped us attain the pole position in the high SUV segment. Keeping our customer’s requirement as the top most priority and in line with our New Forever philosophy of continuously updating our portfolio with new products and features, we are delighted to introduce the latest variants - The Harrier XTA+ and The Safari XTA+. Equipped with two of the most demanded features, these XTA+ variants will come equipped with a  six speed automatic transmission providing an effortless driving experience and a panoramic sunroof with functionalities like global close, anti pinch and rain sensing closure to name a few.”

