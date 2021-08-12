Hyundai i20 N Line specs and variant details leaked ahead of launch next month

Earlier this week, Hyundai confirmed the arrival of its N Line range of models in India, and the first product under this range would be none other than the i20 N Line. Now, the variant details and specifications of the upcoming model have been leaked on the web.

As seen in the leaked images here, the Hyundai i20 N Line will be offered in two variants that include N6 and N8. These variants will be based on the top-end Asta variant of the vanilla i20 in terms of features.

Exterior highlights of the 2021 Hyundai i20 N Line will include sportier front and rear bumpers, N Line logos and badges all-around, and larger diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside, the model could get an all-black interior theme, contrast red stitching for the seats, aluminium pedals, and N Line-specific elements such as the gear lever, sport seats, and the steering wheel.

Under the hood, the new Hyundai i20 N Line will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. The automatic version will be offered only with the N8 variant of the i20 N Line.

