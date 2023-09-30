Newly launched BMW iX1 sold out for 2023

Earlier this week, BMW India launched the all-electric iX1 SUV in the country at a price tag of Rs. 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, BMW has four electric models on sale including the iX1, i7, iX, and i4 in the Indian market. And now, post its launch, the carmaker has revealed that due to an overwhelming response, the model has been sold out for 2023.

Powering the X1-based electric SUV is a 66.4kWh battery unit that sends power to a dual motor setup. These motors are tuned to produce a combined power output of 309bhp and 494Nm of peak torque. The SUV is rated to deliver a claimed driving range of 440km on a single charge. Meanwhile, the battery pack can be fully charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 29 minutes using a 130kW DC charger.

Commenting on the occasion, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “It is thrilling to receive such an extraordinary response for the first fully electric BMW iX1. Being sold out completely on launch day itself is a great debut for the iX1 in India. True to its nature, it has charged ahead and exceeded. And this is just the beginning! We are confident that this exclusive electric SAV is poised to be a front-runner in the luxury electric car segment. With cutting-edge electric choices from BMW Group India, our progressive consumers will further drive the advent of sustainable mobility.”

BMW iX1 ₹ 66.90 Lakh Onwards

BMW | BMW iX1 | iX1