2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza spotted in India

Maruti Suzuki’s rival to Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and Hyundai Venue, the updated Vitara Brezza was recently spotted in India during a rumoured commercial shoot. This instance hints at its probable launch in India in near future.

The new Vitara Brezza, as seen in the photos, gets a redesigned front end, including a new grille, new headlamps with daytime running lights, fog lamps and a new bumper. However, the thicker cladding on the lower body panels dominates the overall exterior design of the SUV. Besides this, the Brezza also comes with new alloy wheels and redesigned rear lights.

The SUV is likely to feature an updated interior design, including upgraded in-cabin equipment and new upholstery for the seats. More precisely, Maruti Suzuki could offer an upgraded infotainment system, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera setup, a new steering wheel, and so on.

The Vitara Brezza is expected to come with a new-gen 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol DualJet, Dual VVT engine paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed gearbox.

Picture courtesy - Rushlane

Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh Estimated Price

