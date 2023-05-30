Hyundai Exter rear design revealed; to get dual-tone alloy wheels and more

Hyundai India recently revealed the launch date of its upcoming Tata Punch rival, the Exter SUV. The sub-compact SUV will make its debut in the Indian market on 10 July, 2023. We already know what the Exter looks like from the front and side profiles. And now, the carmaker has revealed the rear design of the Exter SUV.

The variant in question is the SX trim finished in Ranger Khaki exterior paint with an Abyss Black roof. The highlights include a high-mount stop lamp, extended rear spoiler, shark fin antenna, roof rails, rear wiper and defogger, H-shaped LED tail lights, and a parametric design element on the rear quarter glass as well as on the tailgate. The bold look of the SUV is further enhanced with the prominent silver rear skid plate, chunky wheel arches, side cladding, and dual-tone multi-spoke alloy wheels. Notably, the door panel gets cuts and creases similar to the recently launched Hyundai Verna.

The Exter SUV will be offered in seven variants – EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. As for its powertrain, this Hyundai SUV will come equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Also on offer will be a CNG version in select variants.

Hyundai Exter ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh Estimated Price

