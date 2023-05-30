    Recently Viewed
            Mahindra currently has 2.92 lakh open bookings

            Haji Chakralwale

            Tuesday 30 May 2023,15:30 PM IST

            Mahindra has revealed the open booking statistics of its entire lineup in India. As of 1 May, 2023, the SUV maker had over 2.92 lakh units to be delivered across the country. The Scorpio range is leading the pack with the highest open bookings of 1.17 lakh units. 

            As for other models, the XUV700 and Thar contribute 78,000 and 58,000 units, respectively, to the overall number. The XUV300 and the all-electric XUV400 currently have 29,000 combined pending orders. Meanwhile, the Bolero range has an open booking count of 8,200 units.

            In order to meet the demands and reduce the pending orders tally, the carmaker is in the works to increase the production capacity of the Thar, XUV400, and XUV700. Moreover, the carmaker has also postponed the launch of the five-door Thar, which will now debut in 2024.

            Mahindra

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mercedes-Benz to launch updated A 200d in India later this year

            Mercedes-Benz to launch updated A 200d in India later this year

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/30/2023 21:30:06

            Last week, Mercedes-Benz introduced the updated A-Class in the country, with prices in India starting at Rs. 45.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

            By Haji Chakralwale05/30/2023 14:59:11

            Mahindra has revealed the open booking statistics of its entire lineup in India. As of 1 May, 2023, the SUV maker had over 2.92 lakh units to be delivered across the country. The Scorpio range is leading the pack with the highest open bookings of 1.17 lakh units.

            Hyundai Exter rear design revealed; to get dual-tone alloy wheels and more

            Hyundai Exter rear design revealed; to get dual-tone alloy wheels and more

            By Haji Chakralwale05/30/2023 14:52:42

            Hyundai India recently revealed the launch date of its upcoming Tata Punch rival, the Exter SUV. The sub-compact SUV will make its debut in the Indian market on 10 July, 2023. We already know what the Exter looks like from the front and side profiles. And now, the carmaker has revealed the rear design of the Exter SUV.

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno safety improved; gets standard 3-point seat belts

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno safety improved; gets standard 3-point seat belts

            By Haji Chakralwale05/29/2023 20:13:56

            Maruti Suzuki is in the works to strengthen the safety of its existing model range. As per a leaked document, the Baleno hatchback will come equipped with new safety features. Currently, the Baleno is offered in four variants with a starting price of Rs. 6.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

            MG Gloster Blackstorm edition launched in India at Rs. 40.30 lakh

            MG Gloster Blackstorm edition launched in India at Rs. 40.30 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/29/2023 13:54:06

            The new version of the Gloster gets cosmetic updates inside out.

            Mahindra five-door Thar to launch in 2024

            Mahindra five-door Thar to launch in 2024

            By Haji Chakralwale05/27/2023 14:12:56

            Mahindra India has released a statement confirming the launch timeline of its most anticipated model, the five-door Thar. The extended version of the Thar will be launched in India next year. The carmaker is currently working to increase its production capacity to meet the demands of the currently on-sale three-door Thar.

            Volkswagen inaugurates eight new touchpoints across India

            Volkswagen inaugurates eight new touchpoints across India

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/26/2023 15:45:30

            These touchpoints are located at Belagavi, Davanagere, and Vijayapura in Karnataka; Coimbatore and Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu; Kodungallur in Kerala; and Mohali and Pathankot in Punjab.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 10.55 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.29 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.80 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            ₹ 1.03 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Jun, 2023
            Honda Elevate

            Honda Elevate

            ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Engage

            Maruti Suzuki Engage

            ₹ 25.20 - 30.20 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            ₹ 32.00 - 37.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan X-Trail

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            BMW Z4

            BMW Z4

            ₹ 89.30 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW X3 M40i

            BMW X3 M40i

            ₹ 86.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Comet EV

            MG Comet EV

            ₹ 7.98 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lexus RX

            Lexus RX

            ₹ 95.80 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

