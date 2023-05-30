Mahindra currently has 2.92 lakh open bookings

Mahindra has revealed the open booking statistics of its entire lineup in India. As of 1 May, 2023, the SUV maker had over 2.92 lakh units to be delivered across the country. The Scorpio range is leading the pack with the highest open bookings of 1.17 lakh units.

As for other models, the XUV700 and Thar contribute 78,000 and 58,000 units, respectively, to the overall number. The XUV300 and the all-electric XUV400 currently have 29,000 combined pending orders. Meanwhile, the Bolero range has an open booking count of 8,200 units.

In order to meet the demands and reduce the pending orders tally, the carmaker is in the works to increase the production capacity of the Thar, XUV400, and XUV700. Moreover, the carmaker has also postponed the launch of the five-door Thar, which will now debut in 2024.

