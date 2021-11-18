All-new Skoda Slavia makes global debut; Bookings open in India at Rs 11,000

Skoda has unveiled the all-new Slavia sedan globally. At the same time, it has also commenced bookings for the Slavia in India for Rs 11,000. That said, this brand-new sub-compact sedan will make its way to India next year. Once launched, it will be available in three variants, Active, Ambition and Style.

Developed under the India Project 2.0, the Slavia is the second car to utilise the MQB A0 IN architecture after the Kushaq. The sedan measures 4,541mm in length, 1,487 in height and 1,752 in width. Meanwhile, it has a 2,651mm wheelbase with 521 litres of boot space.

The Slavia resembles its elder siblings in terms of design. It features Skoda signature grille with a chrome frame, LED headlamps, L-shaped daytime running lights and fog lamps. In addition, the Skoda has also given LED rear lights and a thin chrome line on the rear bumper. Besides, the Slavia gets 16-inch alloy wheels too.

The dual-tone interior features leather upholstery for the seats. Moreover, the cabin has an eight-inch digital driver display, ten-inch infotainment touchscreen, a wireless charging pad, USB C-type ports, capacitive touch switches for air conditioning, twin-spoke steering wheel and dashboard ambient lighting.

In terms of the features, the Slavia comes with ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, six airbags, a fully adjustable steering wheel, a rearview camera with parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring, traction control, electronic stability control and hill hold control, ISOFIX mounts.

This sedan is powered by two distinctive petrol engines: a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol motor that develops 148bhp/250Nm, and 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol is capable of making 113bhp/178Nm. Skoda will offer a choice of three transmission options with the two engines, a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Skoda Slavia ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh Estimated Price

