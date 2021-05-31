Hyundai Alcazar teaser video released ahead of official launch

Ahead of its anticipated launch in India in June 2021, Hyundai has released the promotional video of the upcoming Alcazar SUV. The teaser features four Hyundai SUVs, namely – Creta, Venue, Tucson, and the Kona EV setting a grand welcome to the latest SUV, by forming the name ‘Alcazar’ that is one kilometre in length in the Rann of Kutch.

It is believed that experts from across the country have joined hands to successfully execute this expedition in the Rann of Kutch and inscribe Alcazar on the salt flats. Commenting on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “With new and innovative thinking, HMI has led the introduction of India’s favourite SUVs, making Hyundai the highest selling SUV brand in India in 2020. Hyundai SUVs have taken the market by storm with Creta, Venue, Tucson and Kona Electric redefining the aspirations of customers. To elevate the Hyundai SUV Life further, we are geared up to soon introduce our premium six and seven-seater SUV, ‘The Hyundai Alcazar’. We have welcomed the newest member of the Hyundai SUV family by adopting a personalised approach reflecting our actions and limitless thoughts and push boundaries, leading to the creation of a stunning and memorable expedition at the Rann of Kutch.”

The upcoming Hyundai Alcazar will be available in two engine options - a third-generation Nu 2.0-litre petrol engine which generates 155bhp, and a U2 1.5 VGT engine that generates 112bhp. Both the engines can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission option. The soon to launch Hyundai SUV will offer three drive modes – Eco, City, and Sport to meet different driving needs.

Hyundai Alcazar ₹ N/A Onwards

