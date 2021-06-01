Mahindra to introduce nine new models by 2026

Mahindra recently disclosed its new product plans for the coming years. The Indian carmaker will continue with its SUV offensive approach and launch nine new cars in the market by the year 2026. Of the total nine models, four SUVs are likely to get a hybrid powertrain whereas two of them will be battery electric vehicles.

The XUV700 has already been spotted several times in the past months and the carmaker recently confirmed its launch for the second half of this year. The three-row SUV will be available with six and seven-seat configuration and succeeds the outgoing XUV500. Along with petrol and diesel powertrains, an all-wheel-drive setup is also expected to be offered upon launch.

The new generation Thar was launched in India in October 2020 and has accumulated over 55,000 bookings. Now, Mahindra has affirmed a five-door version of the SUV in the works. However, the launch is scheduled to happen only in 2023.

The new Scorpio is also undergoing extensive testing and is expected to undergo a complete overhaul over the current generation model. We can expect to see the new Scorpio by late 2021 or in 2022 after the launch of the XUV700 SUV.

Mahindra is also working on the facelift models of the XUV300 and the Bolero. These models will likely receive subtle cosmetic styling updates and a handful of new feature inclusions to the cabin. The launch timeline for both of them is sometime after 2023.

Apart from upgrading the family models, Mahindra will also be launching two new models that have been codenamed W620 and V201. To be built on the brand’s monocoque architecture and debut between 2024 and 2027, no specific details have been divulged by the brand.

Furthermore, to make its presence felt in the EV space, two new pure electric vehicles will be introduced in the year 2025-2026. These EVs are most likely to be the zero-emission versions of the current KUX100 and the XUV300 that were showcased last year at the 2020 Auto Expo.

