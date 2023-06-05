Honda Elevate teased again; to be launched tomorrow

Japanese car marque, Honda, has yet again teased its upcoming SUV, the Elevate, ahead of its official launch tomorrow. This time around, the automaker hints at the side profile and multi-spoked diamond-cut alloy wheels. Upfront, the Elevate might debut with LED DRLs and a chrome grille, and will ride on 16-inch wheels. At the rear, freshly designed LED taillamps are visible.

We expect the SUV to share its interior with the Honda City. A recent teaser from the manufacturer also confirmed that the Elevate will get a single-pane sunroof along with a 360-degree camera. Other features could include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity, a digital driver’s display, and wireless charging. We also expect Honda to include the ADAS suite in the Elevate.

Under the hood, the Honda Elevate is expected to be powered by the same powertrain as the Honda City. It could get a 1.5-litre VTEC petrol and a 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid mill. The power output will remain the same and the transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed manual and a CVT unit.

Upon its launch, the Elevate will lock horns with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Volkswagen Taigun.

Honda Elevate ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh Estimated Price

