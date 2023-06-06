Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus likely to be offered in five variants

The Bolero Neo is based on the defunct Mahindra TUV300 and unlike its predecessor, the Neo misses out on a Plus version of the SUV. However, based on the recent sightings of a new prototype, it can be said that Mahindra is working on a longer Bolero Neo Plus iteration.

Likely to be called the Bolero Neo Plus, the SUV is likely to be offered in five variants. The recent homologation document states that these could be called P4, P10, P10 (R), P10 seven-seater, and P10 (R) seven-seater. Furthermore, the Neo Plus is expected to be longer than the standard Neo with 4,400 metres in length with the same 2,680mm wheelbase.

While there is no official announcement on the launch timeline of the Neo Plus, we can say that the SUV will be powered by the brand’s existing 1.5-litre BS6 Phase 2-compliant diesel engine. This motor is tuned to produce 100bhp and 260Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh Estimated Price

