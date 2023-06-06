    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus likely to be offered in five variants

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 06 June 2023,07:19 AM IST

            The Bolero Neo is based on the defunct Mahindra TUV300 and unlike its predecessor, the Neo misses out on a Plus version of the SUV. However, based on the recent sightings of a new prototype, it can be said that Mahindra is working on a longer Bolero Neo Plus iteration. 

            Likely to be called the Bolero Neo Plus, the SUV is likely to be offered in five variants. The recent homologation document states that these could be called P4, P10, P10 (R), P10 seven-seater, and P10 (R) seven-seater. Furthermore, the Neo Plus is expected to be longer than the standard Neo with 4,400 metres in length with the same 2,680mm wheelbase.

            While there is no official announcement on the launch timeline of the Neo Plus, we can say that the SUV will be powered by the brand’s existing 1.5-litre BS6 Phase 2-compliant diesel engine. This motor is tuned to produce 100bhp and 260Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. 

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | Bolero Neo Plus | Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Kia Seltos crosses 5 lakh units sales milestone

            Kia Seltos crosses 5 lakh units sales milestone

            By Jay Shah06/06/2023 18:14:57

            Kia India has announced that the Seltos mid-size SUV has crossed the 5 lakh units sales milestone. Launched in India in August 2019, the Seltos was the brand’s first model to be launched in the country.

            Honda Elevate breaks cover; bookings open in July

            Honda Elevate breaks cover; bookings open in July

            By Pawan Mudaliar06/06/2023 15:23:07

            Honda has taken the wraps off its all-new mid-size SUV, the Elevate. This is the third offering from the manufacturer in the country after the City and Amaze. The bookings for the Elevate will commence in July and the prices will be announced during the festive season.

            Maruti Jimny five-door to be launched in India tomorrow

            Maruti Jimny five-door to be launched in India tomorrow

            By Aditya Nadkarni06/06/2023 11:25:39

            The new Jimny will be available in two variants across seven colour options at launch tomorrow. Bookings are open for Rs. 25,000.

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus likely to be offered in five variants

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus likely to be offered in five variants

            By Jay Shah06/06/2023 07:19:25

            The Bolero Neo is based on the defunct Mahindra TUV300 and unlike its predecessor, the Neo misses out on a Plus version of the SUV. However, based on the recent sightings of a new prototype, it can be said that Mahindra is working on a longer Bolero Neo Plus iteration.

            Honda Elevate teased again; to be unveiled tomorrow

            Honda Elevate teased again; to be unveiled tomorrow

            By Pawan Mudaliar06/05/2023 12:28:43

            Japanese car marque, Honda, has yet again teased its upcoming SUV, the Elevate, ahead of its official unveil tomorrow. This time around, the automaker hints at the side profile and multi-spoked diamond-cut alloy wheels. Upfront, the Elevate might debut with LED DRLs and a chrome grille, and will ride on 16-inch wheels. At the rear, freshly designed LED taillamps are visible.

            Tata Nexon EV Max top variants get a bigger infotainment system

            Tata Nexon EV Max top variants get a bigger infotainment system

            By Jay Shah06/03/2023 12:58:28

            Tata Motors has updated the top-spec variants of the Nexon EV Max. The XZ+ Lux trim now gets a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The prices of these variants start from Rs. 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Volvo C40 Recharge to make India debut on 14 June

            Volvo C40 Recharge to make India debut on 14 June

            By Pawan Mudaliar06/03/2023 11:39:10

            Sweden car manufacturer, Volvo, is preparing itself for the India debut of the C40 Recharge. The automaker will unveil the car in the country on 14 June, 2023. The C40 Recharge will be the second EV offering from the brand after the XC40 Recharge.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 10.55 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.80 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            ₹ 1.03 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Jun, 2023
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Engage

            Maruti Suzuki Engage

            ₹ 25.20 - 30.20 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Honda Elevate

            Honda Elevate

            ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            ₹ 32.00 - 37.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan X-Trail

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            BMW Z4

            BMW Z4

            ₹ 89.30 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

            Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

            ₹ 92.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

            Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

            ₹ 45.80 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW X3 M40i

            BMW X3 M40i

            ₹ 86.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Comet EV

            MG Comet EV

            ₹ 7.98 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars