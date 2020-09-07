Honda Civic attracts discounts of up to Rs 2.50 lakh in September

Nikhil Puthran Monday 07 September 2020, 20:53 PM

Honda Cars India has announced offers on the Amaze, the WR-V and the Civic, with benefits of up to Rs 2.50 lakh. The offers are variant, grade and location specific, therefore interested customers may reach out to their nearest dealership outlet for more details. The discount and offers on Honda cars are applicable till 30 September, 2020.

Honda Civic

All the diesel variants of the Honda Civic attract a cash benefit of up to Rs 2.50 lakh, whereas all the petrol variants attract a cash discount of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Honda WR-V

The Honda WR-V attracts a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000 on both the petrol and the diesel variants.

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze attracts benefits of up to Rs 27,000. Its customers who plan to exchange their current or old vehicle can avail extended warranty benefits for the fourth and the fifth year, worth Rs 12,000. Moreover, the company offers an additional discount on car exchange worth Rs 15,000. As for customer without an old or existing car for exchange, the company offers an extended warranty on the fourth and the fifth year worth Rs 12,000 and a cash discount of Rs 3,000.