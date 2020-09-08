New Audi Q2 teased ahead of launch in India

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 08 September 2020, 14:21 PM

The new Audi Q2 has been teased in India ahead of its launch that could take place soon. A teaser video shared by the brand reveals a few details of the model, revealing that the pre-facelift Q2 could be introduced in the coming weeks.

Positioned below the Q3 in Audi’s range of products, the Q2 is based on the MQB platform that also underpins the Volkswagen T-Roc . Dimension wise, the model measures 4,191mm in length, 1,794mm in width, and 1,508mm in height while the wheelbase stands at 2,601mm.

Audi Q2 teaser

Under the hood, the Audi Q2 could be offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in the 40TFSI guise. This motor is capable of producing 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels via Audi’s signature Quattro system. The Q2 is likely to be brought to India via the CBU route.

Design highlights of the new Audi Q2 include a large, single-frame grille, LED headlamps, silver skid plates, black body cladding on either side, blacked-out B-pillar, contrast coloured C-pillar, front door-mounted ORVMs, shark-fin antenna, LED tail lights, and dual-tip exhausts.

Audi Q2 interior

Inside, the upcoming Audi Q2 is expected to come equipped with a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit, Audi’s signature MMI Navigation Plus infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and wireless charging.