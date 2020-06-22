Hyundai and ICICI Bank join hands to offer online car finance

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 22 June 2020, 23:42 PM

Hyundai India has signed a MoU with ICICI Bank. The Korean automobile manufacturer will offer customised online auto retail financing solutions to customers in the country. The service will be offered via the company’s ‘Click to Buy’ platform.

Speaking on the occasion, W S Oh, Executive Director, Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai has been bringing customer delight through its products and solutions. With Click to Buy, Hyundai has offered customers the first-ever end-to-end online car buying portal that is a one-stop solution to customer needs. Through our partnership with ICICI Bank, we will fortify customer purchase journey from any remote location and enable real-time transactions with the most productive finance deals.”

Under the partnership, ICICI Bank has integrated its finance solutions online with Hyundai’s ‘Click to Buy’ platform. Through the partnership, Hyundai will enable customers to avail online solutions for car buying along with the required funding to purchase the vehicle. With this initiative, pre-approved customers of ICICI Bank can directly apply for a car loan through the platform and procure an instant loan sanction without having to physically visit the branch. In addition to these services, ICICI Bank will also offer up to 100% on-road funding.