GP Petroleums organises health check-up camps across India

Santosh Nair Friday 23 April 2021, 12:14 PM

GP Petroleums Ltd (GPPL), a leading lubricant manufacturer in India, organised and hosted a health check-up camp for mechanics and the local community in various 15 cities of India. The health camp was organised in association with Yashodeep Foundation with the main emphasis on eye check-up and overall health awareness.

This is in continuation of the same CSR drive done in 2020 across 11 cities and 1,500-plus mechanics. This year, the health check-up camp witnessed a turnout of over 1,700-plus mechanics and provided them with the necessary diagnosis for eye care. Also, as a token of goodwill, GP Petroleums handed over 738 free eyeglasses to participants, post a thorough eye check-up to provide a helping hand to the deprived community. The locals and mechanics were also assisted to identify possibilities of blood pressure, blood sugar levels, and other anomalies through an overall health consultation.

Commenting on the effort, Prashanth Achar, CEO, GP Petroleums, said, “We are happy to contribute back to the community under our We care-CSR platform. We are delighted to organise these camps across tie-three and semi-urban clusters of India, focusing on eye check-ups and community healthcare as they do not have easy access or awareness of the medical treatments available today. This is a small step that we wish to take as a company, not just in these cities but eventually branching out to other locations as well. The health camp is our step and support towards creating a healthier society and lifestyle.”