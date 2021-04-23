BluSmart introduces environment-friendly initiatives on Earth Day

Santosh Nair Friday 23 April 2021, 12:34 PM

BluSmart, India’s all-electric ride-hailing platform, introduced Blu Prive, an exclusive community of people from Delhi NCR who have pledged to save the environment and future generations by switching to a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable form of mobility. So far, BluSmart has successfully managed to curb more than 700 tonnes of CO2 emissions with over 12 million clean kilometres run by its all-electric cabs.

In 2020, the company had also initiated #MyBluKms, a campaign to encourage its riders in Delhi-NCR to adopt electric mobility. Through this campaign, BluSmart focused on reducing the City ’s burden of air pollution by offering a contest to its riders, the prize of which was an all-expenses-paid, five-star trip to the Andamans. The company also launched its ‘Green Referral’ feature last year where BluSmart plants one tree upon each user referral.

Commenting on these initiatives, Mr. Anmol Jaggi, Founder of BluSmart, said, “We must adopt environment-friendly and sustainable practices as a thoughtful gesture to save our environment to the greatest possible extent. On this Earth Day, we aim to raise public awareness not just about the toxic air prevalent in the city, but also how we can help in improving this situation. We believe that there is a pressing need to adopt a greener mode of transport and save our environment from harmful carbon and particulate matter emissions. The more consumers experience EVs, the higher will be the adoption of the same to help us achieve our goal of a pollution-free environment.”