New Skoda Octavia launch postponed in India

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 22 April 2021, 16:40 PM

The launch of the new Skoda Octavia in India has been postponed due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. The delay in the launch was confirmed by Zac Hollis, Director of Skoda India on a social media channel.

Unveiled globally back in November 2019, the fourth generation Skoda Octavia will be offered in a single powertrain option. This unit will be a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that is capable of producing 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. Power will be sent to the wheels exclusively via a seven-speed DG automatic unit.

On the outside, the 2021 Skoda Octavia features all-LED lighting, a new grille with black vertical slats, 17-inch alloy wheels, and Skoda lettering on the bootlid. Inside, the model will come equipped with a new two-spoke steering wheel, shift-by-wire gearstick, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control, and a black and beige interior theme. Once launched, the new Octavia will rival the likes of the Hyundai Elantra .