Ford Endeavour might get a Basecamp variant soon

Nikhil Puthran Tuesday 29 September 2020, 20:23 PM

Ford has filed a trademark application for the Basecamp name in India. Internationally, Ford Everest aka Endeavour is already available in the Basecamp variant. It gets off-road accessories such as a bonnet protector, LED light bar, nudge bar, snorkel, pioneer roof platform, roof-mounted carry bars, and more. A similar equipped list is expected to be offered in the India-spec Endeavour Basecamp variant as well.

Ford Basecamp trademark

Mechanically, the current Ford Endeavour is powered by the existing 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine option which produces 168bhp and 420Nm of torque. The SUV will be offered with a 10-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel drive system.

Ford Endeavour Basecamp rear

The interior is expected to be borrowed from the recently launched Endeavour Sport. The SUV will offer features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, hill hold assist, hill descent control, terrain management system, and more.

Details about the Ford Endeavour Basecamp will be known in the days to come.