2021 Mercedes-AMG GT showcased in Stealth Edition

Nikhil Puthran Tuesday 29 September 2020, 20:33 PM

Along with fresh cosmetic and feature updates, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT gets more powerful than ever before. The German luxury car manufacturer has built the new AMG GT Stealth Edition on the AMG Exterior Night Package with black elements on headlamps, 19-inch Y-spoke front wheels, and 20-inch rear wheels.

Mercedes AMG GT

The roadster gets a black soft top, while the coupe gets a carbon black fibre roof with tinted glass. The performance-focused model gets a dark chrome AMG grille. It is believed that the vehicle will also be offered in two additional shades of grey. As for the interior, it gets DINAMICA microfiber-wrapped steering wheel with black spokes and shift paddles. The vehicle features nappa-style leather upholstery with diamond quilting, black topstitching, and trim elements in black piano lacquer. The vehicle gets a unique badge in the centre console.

Mercedes AMG GT

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 engine that generates 516bhp and 670Nm of torque. The power output has increased by 53bhp, while the torque has increased by 40Nm. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission that enables the vehicle to sprint from 0-100kmph in about 3.7-seconds. The Coupe can attend a top-speed of 315kmph, while the Roadster can attain a top-speed of 311kmph.