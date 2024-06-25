Nissan X-Trail teased for India; launch soon

The Nissan X-Trail will finally come to India almost two years after it was first showcased. This is Nissan’s new flagship SUV and will be brought in via the CBU route. This generation of the X-Trail was launched globally in 2021 and for the first time features hybrid technology as a part of the deal.

On the outside, the X-Trail features a boxy traditional SUV look with square wheel arches, big wheels and a high stance. The face gets a large chrome grille with the new Nissan logo. Inside, the cabin is standard Nissan fare with familiar elements like the steering wheel, digital cluster, dual-zone climate control and 10.25-inch display for the infotainment system. The feature list includes connected car technology, level-2 ADAS and wireless phone mirroring.

The only engine on offer is expected to be Nissan’s 1.5-litre turbo petrol mated to a CVT and with AWD. However, if Nissan needs this product to work, it needs to tap into the product’s full potential by offering the strong hybrid setup that is available in markets like Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. This will allow it to have a second USP, especially when you consider that majority of its rivals all have diesel power.

We expect Nissan to price it in the range of Rs.35 lakh to Rs. 40 lakh and will go up against cars like the Hyundai Tucson but also cars like the BYD Atto 3 and the upcoming MG Cloud crossover.

