Bridgestone and Lightyear tie-up for the worlds first long-range solar electric powered car

Santosh Nair Friday 23 April 2021, 17:23 PM

Building on 90 years of expertise, Bridgestone, a global leader in advanced solutions and sustainable mobility, has announced an exclusive partnership with Netherlands-based mobility innovator Lightyear. Bridgestone has engineered tyres specifically for Lightyear One, the world’s first long-range solar electric vehicle, which is set for commercial availability by the end of this year.

Recent research from Bridgestone shows that a high percentage of drivers are still sceptical about driving EVs due to concerns revolving around efficiency and limited range. Lightyear One addresses these concerns by offering an unprecedented range of 725km! This vehicle is charged directly by the sun through a large solar roof, minimising CO2 emissions and the charging needs of the user, while maximising efficiency.

To achieve such incredible performance, Lightyear sought a tyre that offered very low rolling resistance and weight reduction, to preserve battery life, maximise vehicle range, and reduce environmental impact. It is for this reason that Bridgestone developed custom-engineered Turanza Eco tyres for the Lightyear One, combining its revolutionary lightweight ENLITEN and ologic technologies for the very first time.

The technologies reduce weight through the use of fewer raw materials throughout the manufacturing process while cutting rolling resistance through the innovative tread, larger diameters, high inflation pressures and slim design. Thanks to the very low rolling resistance of these tyres, Lightyear One also benefits from a lighter battery. For the first time, the Turanza Eco tyres will bear the new Bridgestone EV labelling on the sidewalls.