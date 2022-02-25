  • Type your location
      BMW X4 facelift pre-bookings open; to be launched in India next month

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Friday 25 February 2022,14:28 PM IST

      BMW India has opened the pre-launch bookings of the upcoming X4 facelift. The reservations can be made online on BMW’s official website for a token amount of Rs 50,000. The 2022 X4 will be offered in a special ‘Black Shadow Edition’ that will be made available in limited numbers. 

      BMW X4 Left Front Three Quarter

      The X4 SUV will receive updates in the form of a revised bigger kidney front grille, sleeker LED headlamps, a new design for the alloy wheels, sharper LED tail lamps, and reprofiled front and rear bumpers. The X4 will retain the coupe-type body and is expected to be offered in new exterior shades. 

      BMW X4 Left Side View

      Inside, the X4’s cabin will be draped in new leather upholstery, a new operating system for the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, three-zone climate control, and a driver’s display. More specific details will be known closer to the launch. 

      Although the technical specifications are still under wraps, we expect the 2022 BMW X4 to be offered with the same petrol and diesel powertrains as the current model.

      BMW X4 ₹ 67.45 Lakh Onwards
      All Popular Cars