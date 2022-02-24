Citroen C3 to be introduced in India by mid-2022

French automaker Citroen is all set to introduce its second offering, the all-new C3, in the Indian market by mid-2022. The brand unveiled the sub-four metre SUV late last year. Meanwhile, Citroen had entered India when it launched its first-ever car, the C5 Aircross, in the country.

Citroen’s upcoming subcompact SUV carries forward its typical design language. The unusual styling of the front face includes two signature chrome bars adjoining the split LED daytime running lights and headlights, roughly octagonal-shaped grille and circular fog lamps. Apart from the front, the C3 bears crossover and SUV elements such as body cladding and roof rails. What’s more, it sticks out in the crowd with vivid dual-tone exterior paints.

The cabin also gets dual-tone colour treatment depending on the exterior colour theme. In addition, the dashboard has a digital driver display, an infotainment touchscreen, a multi-function steering wheel and plain air conditioning switches.

It’s believed that this Citroen will come with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that will be paired to either a manual or an automatic gearbox. Once launched, the brand-new C3 crossover SUV will compete against the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Citroen C3 ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh Estimated Price

