BMW to launch 3 Series Gran Limousine in India tomorrow

BMW to launch 3 Series Gran Limousine in India tomorrow New BMW 3 Series
author image CarTrade Editorial Team
Wednesday 20 January 2021, 12:40 PM

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will be launched in India tomorrow. A long-wheelbase version of the current generation 3 Series, it replaces the GT version and will be offered in two trim levels across two engine options.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

This long-wheelbase 3 Series will be sold alongside the regular 3 Series and rival the likes of the Jaguar XE, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Audi A4 in the entry-level of premium sedan segment. It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 44 lakh to Rs 49 lakh.

The 3 Series Gran Limousine gets an additional 110mm in its wheelbase as compared to the standard 3 Series making it the longest car in the segment. It will be offered here in the 320Ld Luxury Line, 330Li Luxury Line and the 330Li M-Sport (First Edition) trim levels. Both engines are 2.0-litre twin-turbo units with the diesel producing 190bhp/400Nm and the petrol having an output of 258bhp/400Nm. An eight-speed AT sending power to the rear wheels is common for both cars.

Similar News

Ad
Popular cars
Upcoming cars
View All
Popular BMW Cars
Popular Sedan Cars
View All
Ad