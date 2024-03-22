    Recently Viewed
            BMW iX xDrive50 launched in India at Rs. 1.39 crore

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 22 March 2024,08:29 AM IST

            BMW India has launched the most powerful iteration of the iX electric SUV. Labelled ‘xDrive50’, it is priced at Rs. 1.39 crore (ex-showroom), it houses a bigger battery pack, electric motors that generate more power, and gets new features.

            BMW iX Wheel

            The iX xDrive50 sources its power from floor-placed dual batteries with a total capacity of 111.5kWh that feeds the dual electric motor setup to produce 523bhp and 765Nm of peak torque. It can sprint from zero to 100kmph in an impressive 4.6 seconds. The iX also comes equipped with three drive modes – Efficient, Personal, and Sport.

            BMW iX Dashboard

            With the xDrive50, the iX can also be had in an optional Titanium Bronze finish and 22-inch light alloy wheels are offered as standard with this variant.

            Besides this, since this trim costs Rs. 18lakh more than the xDrive40, it gets additional features such as active seat ventilation, optional adaptive LED headlights, and adaptive air suspension.

            BMW iX Left Rear Three Quarter

            The BMW iX is an alternative to the likes of the Audi Q8 e-tron, Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, and Jaguar I-Pace.

            BMW iX
            BMWiX ₹ 1.21 Crore OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All BMW CarsUpcoming BMW Cars
            BMW | iX | BMW iX

            Citroen eC3 gets zero star Global NCAP safety rating

            Citroen eC3 gets zero star Global NCAP safety rating

            By Jay Shah03/23/2024 09:49:11

            Citroen's electric hatchback, eC3 has scored 1 star in child occupant protection and zero star in adult occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test.

            Kia Cars to get a price hike from April 2024

            Kia Cars to get a price hike from April 2024

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/22/2024 12:07:17

            Models including the Sonet, Seltos, and Carens will get a price hike of up to three per cent with effect from 1 April, 2024.

            VW Taigun GT Line and GT Plus Sport break cover!

            VW Taigun GT Line and GT Plus Sport break cover!

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/21/2024 16:42:00

            Get several cosmetic and interior changes compared to the standard variant

            BMW 620d M Sport Signature launched in India; priced at Rs. 78.90 lakh

            BMW 620d M Sport Signature launched in India; priced at Rs. 78.90 lakh

            By Jay Shah03/21/2024 09:08:47

            BMW has a launched a new M Sport Signature variant in the diesel lineup of the 6 Series GT that costs Rs. 3.40 lakh more than the standard version.

            2024 Maruti Dzire spotted testing; sunroof confirmed

            2024 Maruti Dzire spotted testing; sunroof confirmed

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/20/2024 16:51:17

            Will be introduced in India later this year

            Volvo XC40 Recharge Single bookings commence in India

            Volvo XC40 Recharge Single bookings commence in India

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/19/2024 16:29:03

            Boasts a WLTP-claimed range of up to 475km on a single charge

            All Popular Cars