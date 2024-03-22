BMW iX xDrive50 launched in India at Rs. 1.39 crore

BMW India has launched the most powerful iteration of the iX electric SUV. Labelled ‘xDrive50’, it is priced at Rs. 1.39 crore (ex-showroom), it houses a bigger battery pack, electric motors that generate more power, and gets new features.

The iX xDrive50 sources its power from floor-placed dual batteries with a total capacity of 111.5kWh that feeds the dual electric motor setup to produce 523bhp and 765Nm of peak torque. It can sprint from zero to 100kmph in an impressive 4.6 seconds. The iX also comes equipped with three drive modes – Efficient, Personal, and Sport.

With the xDrive50, the iX can also be had in an optional Titanium Bronze finish and 22-inch light alloy wheels are offered as standard with this variant.

Besides this, since this trim costs Rs. 18lakh more than the xDrive40, it gets additional features such as active seat ventilation, optional adaptive LED headlights, and adaptive air suspension.

The BMW iX is an alternative to the likes of the Audi Q8 e-tron, Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, and Jaguar I-Pace.

