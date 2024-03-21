VW Taigun GT Line and GT Plus Sport break cover!

Volkswagen India has taken the wraps off two new variants of the Taigun SUV. Dubbed the GT Line and the GT Plus Sport, these SUVs get several cosmetic and interior changes compared to the standard variant.

In terms of design, both the GT variants of the Taigun get a gloss black finished front grille, red brake callipers on the front axle, darkened LED headlamps, dark chrome door handles, and GT badging on the grille, fender, and rear profile. It rides on 17-inch dark black alloy wheels.

Inside, the cabin features an all-black interior theme, black leatherette upholstery with red stitching, aluminium pedals, red ambient lighting, black headliner, three-spoke sporty steering wheel, and the GT logo embroidered on the front seat backrest. Moreover, it gets blacked-out roof lamp housing, grab handles, and sun visors.

Under the hood, the Taigun GT Line comes powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is tuned to produce 113bhp and 178Nm of torque. On the other hand, the GT Plus Sport gets a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor belting out 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. While a six-speed manual gearbox is standard, the former and the latter can also be had with a six-speed automatic and a seven-speed DSG unit, respectively.

Volkswagen | Taigun | Volkswagen Taigun