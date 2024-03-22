Kia Cars to get a price hike from April 2024

Kia India has announced that it will hike the prices of its models including the Seltos, Sonet, and Carens, with effect from 1 April, 2024. The automaker has attributed this price hike to the escalation in commodity prices and supply chain-related inputs. However, the brand is expected to reveal the exact quantum of the price hike in the first week of April.

In other news, the brand recently recalled over 4,300 units of the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated Seltos with CVT gearbox over a potential error in the electronic oil pump controller. These affected SUVs were manufactured between 28 February to 13 July, 2023.

Commenting on the price adjustment, Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, 'At Kia, we consistently strive to deliver premium and technologically advanced products to our esteemed customers. However, due to the continuous increase in commodity prices, adverse exchange rates, and rising input costs, we are compelled to implement a partial price hike. The company is absorbing a significant portion of the increase, allowing customers to continue driving their favourite Kia cars without a major dent in their pockets'.

