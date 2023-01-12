Auto Expo 2023: Tata showcases the Harrier EV

Tata Motors has showcased an extensive lineup of its upcoming models at the Auto Expo 2023. The most unexpected and well-received product out of the lot was the Tata Harrier EV. This electric version of the popular SUV has been equipped with some capabilities which even the ICE twin doesn’t get, like the AWD system.

On the outside, the Harrier EV, being a concept, has a futuristic look to it with a completely new front fascia. The illuminated Tata logo and LED DRLs with a light bar strip running across the width of the blanked-off grille add to its EV appeal. The electric SUV also gets a slimmer headlight unit with a stripe design on the lower bumper, similar to what is seen with the Curvv concept.

The Harrier EV will be underpinned on a ground-up newly developed electric platform, a major step up in terms of power and efficiency over the Nexon EV. The technical details are scarce as of now as this is still under the concept avatar.

