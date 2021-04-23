Ford India hikes prices across model range by up to Rs 80,000

Aditya Nadkarni Friday 23 April 2021, 15:36 PM

Ford India has hiked the prices of all its products with effect from April 2021. The model and variant-wise price hike details have been shared below. This is the second hike from the brand this year, as the company had increased prices in the model range in January 2021.

The most significant price hike in the Ford range is for the Endeavour, with the SUV now becoming costlier by up to Rs 80,000. The aforementioned price hike is valid for the Titanium Plus 4x4 AT and Sport 4x4 AT variants, while the Titanium 4x2 AT variant witnesses a hike of Rs 70,000. Prices of the base Titanium variant remain unchanged.

The price for the Ambient, Trend, and Titanium variants of the Ford EcoSport has been increased by 20,000. Prices of the Figo and Freestyle range have gone up Rs 18,000 for all the variants. The Aspire receives the smallest price hike across the range, amounting to Rs 3,000, which is valid across the variant line-up.