BharatBenz dealer- Abutani Trucking delivers 1000th BharatBenz

Santosh Nair Tuesday 23 March 2021, 10:57 AM

Abutani Trucking, an authorized dealer of BharatBenz trucks in Assam since 2017, celebrated a sales milestone of delivering 1000 BharatBenz trucks to customers in the North East.

BharatBenz tankers and mining applications are widely favoured in the region thanks to their reputation for safety and best-in-class features. The sales milestone is a testament to growing customer faith and confidence in BharatBenz products. Abutani Trucking provides sales and service for the complete range of 9-49 tonne BharatBenz trucks.

Mr. Rajaram Krishnamurthy, VP, Marketing, Sales, and Customer Service, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), said, “We are delighted to congratulate Abutani Trucking on their delivery of 1000 BharatBenz trucks. The North East region has a high demand for tipper trucks and that has helped us increase our market penetration. With a product portfolio offering best-in-class features, excellent safety, Swift servicing, and smooth driving, BharatBenz is quickly becoming the CV manufacturer of choice.”

DICV continues to invest in the expansion of its presence across the country. In the North East, Abutani Trucking is present in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura. Last year DICV inaugurated 10 new dealerships in a single day, taking total touch-points beyond 250, and increasing servicing capacity by 13,000 vehicles a year.