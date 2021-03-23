Hyundai India announces the winner of H-Social Creator 2020

Santosh Nair Tuesday 23 March 2021, 10:45 AM

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai India, announced the winner of the second edition of the globally renowned H-Social Creator. The ‘H-Social Creator’ is a social innovation program instituted to felicitate young minds who can deliver innovative solutions in areas of road safety, environment, clean India, and health.

The winning idea came from Mr. Bhagwati Prasad for the ‘Accident Alert System for Blind Turns’. His idea involves capturing data at blind turns and transmitting it on a real-time basis to the drivers to avoid accidents. Also, the display boards will indicate to the drivers about the incoming vehicles.

Speaking at the grand finale event, Mr. S.S.Kim, MD and CEO, HMIL, said, “We congratulate the winner, Mr. Bhagwati Prasad, and all finalists of H-Social Creator 2020 for giving ideas to bring social change. The steadfast spirit of all participants and the zeal to unleash their full potential to develop ground-breaking ideas will further craft a better world.”