Audi to launch new RS Q8 in India on 27 August

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 20 August 2020, 12:28 PM

The all-new Audi RS Q8 will be launched in India on 27 August. The company has commenced bookings for the model for an amount of Rs 15 lakh which can be made on the official website or at any Audi dealership.

Unveiled at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, the Audi RS Q8 holds the record for the fastest SUV at the Nurburgring, completing a lap of the track in 7 minutes and 42.2 seconds. The performance version of the Q8 will be the second RS model to be launched in India after the RS7 and the fourth Audi product to be launched in the country this year.

New Audi RS Q8 rear profile

Propelling the Audi RS Q8 will be a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine capable of producing 600bhp and 800Nm of torque. This engine will send power to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission with the help of Audi’s signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The model can sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in 3.8 seconds.

The Audi RS Q8 features an aggressive fascia, redesigned front and rear bumpers, new single-frame grille, 22-inch alloy wheels RS-spec spoiler and integrated rear diffuser. Inside, the model will come equipped with a virtual cockpit, RS-spec flat-bottom steering wheel, sport seats as well as leather and alcantara trims.