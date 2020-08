Toyota to open bookings for Urban Cruiser on 22 August

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 20 August 2020, 15:11 PM

New Toyota Urban Cruiser

Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in the festive season, the bookings for the Toyota Urban Cruiser are scheduled to open on 22 August. Customers can book the model for an amount of Rs 11,000 on the official website or at any Toyota dealership.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser, which is based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , is the second product under the Suzuki-Toyota Joint Venture (JV) after the Glanza . Under the hood of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser will be the 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This motor will be paired to a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic unit. The model will be launched in India next month during the festive season and the company will also offer a standard warranty of three years or 1 lakh kms.

As seen in the new teaser image, the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser will feature LED DRLs, LED projector headlamps, new two-slat grille and a new dual-tone front bumper. Also on offer will be LED fog lamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and glossy black ORVMs. Inside, the model will come equipped with cruise control, climate control, engine start-stop button, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electrochromic IRVM, rain-sensing wipers and a dual-tone dark brown interior theme. Also on offer will be a dual-battery setup, similar to the Vitara Brezza .