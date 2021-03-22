Audi S5 Sportback - Everything you need to know

Nikhil Puthran Monday 22 March 2021, 20:38 PM

Audi has launched the S5 Sportback in India at a starting price of Rs 79.06 lakh (ex-showroom). The newly launched four-door sports coupe has been introduced in India via the CBU route and is the second product from the company to be launched in the country after the A4 facelift.

Engine

The Audi S5 Sportback is powered by a 3.0 TFSI V6 petrol engine that reportedly uses turbocharging and a combination of direct injection and indirect injection for best efficiency and performance. This engine comes mated to eight-speed tiptronic transmission 349bhp and 500Nm of torque between 1,370 to 4,500rpm. The vehicle gets a start-stop system that can be deactivate via a button. The vehicle gets a quattro permanent all-wheel drive system.

The S Sports Suspension is standard and can be upgraded to the sophisticated S Sports Suspension with Damper Control that contributes to the sporty driving dynamics of the Audi S5 Sportback. Moreover, it gets Damper Control with damper settings for more direct contact with the road and sportier handling.

Design

Visually, the new Audi S5 Sportback gets a flatter singleframe grille that reminds of the iconic Audi Sport from 1984. The wide, low single-frame grille features three-dimensional aluminum struts and is flanked by the standard Matrix LED headlights. Moreover, the vehicle features larger air intakes and a slick blade in the lower edge of the front bumper. The vehicle is available in eight paint finishes including Turbo Blue, Daytona Grey, and Tango Red.

As for the sides, the sports coupe rides on 19-inch, five double arm S design alloy wheels with optional red brake calipers that adds to its sportiness. The ORVMs get an aluminium finish and strongly contoured side sills. The rear section gets redesigned diffuser furthers enhances the overall character. The vehicle can be had with an optional black styling package.

Audi S5 Sportback

Interior

The Audi S5 Sportback gets premium upholstery, along with a premium air conditioning panel with wide air vents and a large decorative surface. The feature list includes – panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front sports seats with driver side memory as standard. Customers can choose from 30 ambient lighting options and the seat coverings are available in leather/Alcantara combination with option between black and rotor grey colours.

The S5 Sportback offers three-zone automatic air conditioning as standard. The vehicle gets stainless steel pedals caps and footrest, while the inlays are made of matt-brushed aluminium with additional options to choose from. The vehicle gets an MMI system that offers features such as intelligent free-text function and voice control function. The Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus offers a fully digital instrument cluster with three customisable view modes - Sport, S performance, and Dynamic.

The Audi Sound system is standard and can be upgraded to Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound system with a 3D sound that has 19 speakers with a maximum output of 755W. The optionally available Audi Park Assist works in tandem with the parking system to identify suitable bay and kerb-sized parking spaces using ultrasonic sensors. While the driver accelerates and changes gears, the system automatically steers the vehicle during parking. The company also offers an optional comfort key with sensor controlled luggage compartment release.