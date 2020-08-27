Audi launches RS Q8 SUV in India at Rs 2.07 crore

Desirazu Venkat Thursday 27 August 2020, 10:59 AM

Audi has launched its high performance RS Q8 SUV for the Indian market and has priced it at Rs 2.07 crore. It’s It's powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that produces 600bhp/800Nm and is mated to an eight-speed automatic which uses Audi’s patented Quattro AWD technology to channel power to all four wheels. You get a 0-100kmph time of just 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 250kmph!

The RS Q8 resembles the standard Q8 but all built up to match its aggressive performance. This includes the single-frame grille, RS-specific spoiler, 22-inch wheels as well as an integrated rear diffuser. The interior design is similar to that of the standard Q8 but with sporty touches to matches the RS badging. Feature-wise you get a lot of kit like Audi’s virtual cockpit, sport adaptive air suspension and two RS modes for personalised drive settings. An air quality package with four-zone climate control is also standard. As optional extras, the Audi RS Q8 offers a Black styling package with logos in black, panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, matrix LED headlights, RS Sports Exhaust, a B&O music system with 3D sound and RS dynamic package plus where the top speed has been increased to 305kmph.

Commenting on the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, said, “We are thrilled to bring the record setting Audi RS Q8 to India. It’s an all-in-one model that is at home in the rough as it is on the racetrack. The Audi RS Q8 is an agile beast and is a true high-performance sports model under its aggressive exterior. It’s massive twin-turbo V8 with 600hp and 800 Nm of torque propels the car to 100kph from standstill in under four seconds. We are confident that the Audi RS Q8 will have a magnetic pull for luxury sports cars aficionados.”