Hyundai releases teasers for the new Kona and Kona N Line SUVs

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 26 August 2020, 19:38 PM

Hyundai Motor Company has shared a glimpse of the new Kona and first-ever Kona N Line SUVs. The Kona Electric SUV gets fresh design updates with urban and sporty styling updates, while the Kona N Line gets sporty highlights with additional aerodynamic exterior detailing. The Hyundai Kona N Line will be the latest entrant in the high-performance N Line portfolio.

New Hyundai Kona teased

As seen in the teaser, the new Hyundai Kona will get a wider stance and a shark-inspired nose that gives the model a sleeker look. The updated daytime running lamps (DRL) give it a high-tech, sophisticated style. Redesigned front skid plate and bumper add to its armored appearance.

New Hyundai Kona N Line teased

The image further reveals that the Kona N Line will get an aerodynamic design with low-set air intake and more aggressive front bumper which is complemented by corner fins and lean crease lines. The company claims that the N Line model offers an attractive entry point to the N Brand and expands Kona’s appeal to a broader range of customers.

More details about the new Kona and the Kona N Line will be known in the days to come.