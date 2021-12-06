  • Type your location
      Audi launches A4 Premium variant in India at Rs 39.99 lakh

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Monday 06 December 2021,18:00 PM IST

      Audi India has launched a new celebratory entry-level variant, called the A4 TFSI Premium in the country, at Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker has claimed to have announced this new trim to celebrate its successful year in India. That said, the sedan is also available in Premium Plus and Technology variants.

      The A4 Premium gets LED headlamps, Audi’s signature daytime running lights, rear LED combination lights, front and rear parking sensors, rear-view camera and a sunroof. On the inside, it is outfitted with a 10.1-inch infotainment system, analogue instrument cluster with a colour display, a wireless charger with a signal booster, Audi Drive Select, single-zone air conditioning, mono-colour ambient lighting, electronically adjustable front seats with lumbar support, auto-dimming IRVM, leatherette upholstery and six airbags.

      Audi has utilised the same engine in the A4 Premium that powers the other two variants. More precisely, a 2.0-litre, inline, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol motor mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It produces 188bhp and 320Nm of torque.

      On the launch occasion, Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi A4 since its launch in January has garnered great response – this is a car that has historically been a volume seller for the brand. Today, we are happy to introduce a new variant – the Audi A4 Premium to mark the success of our brand in 2021. This is a time to celebrate and we couldn’t be happier that we are able to give our customers a choice of three trim levels to choose from. I am confident this will bring in more customers to the ever-growing Audi family.”

