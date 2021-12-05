Mahindra commences delivering the first batch of XUV700 diesel to customers

Indian carmaker Mahindra has begun delivering the first batch of diesel variants to the owners of the XUV700. In fact, one of the Mahindra dealers in Gujarat has posted some pictures of the owners taking delivery of their XUV700 diesel. Meanwhile, Since the introduction, the SUV has become the brand’s most sought after car of this year as it has received over 70,000 bookings. That said, it was launched in the country on 18 August 2021.

Although the company has commenced the deliveries for the diesel variants, it already began delivering the first batch of XUV700 petrol in the last week of October 2021. Moreover, the automaker aims to hand over 14,000 units of the vehicle to its customers by mid-January 2022. Meanwhile, the bookings for the Mahidra’s brand-new SUV opened up in October and received 50,000 reservations within two days.

The XUV700 is offered in a choice of four variants, namely the MX, AX3, AX5 and the AX7. Additionally, the AX7 variant also comes with a ‘Luxury Pack’ that includes a host of features.

Apart from the variants, it is available in three engine options, petrol and diesel. To begin with, there is a 2.2-litre, turbocharged, four-cylinder diesel motor capable of producing 153bhp/360Nm and a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 195bhp/380Nm. Besides that, there is a tuned up version of the 2.0-litre petrol that makes 182bhp/450Nm.

