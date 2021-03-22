Audi India launches new S5 Sportback at Rs 79.06 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 22 March 2021, 11:35 AM

The new Audi S5 Sportback has been launched in India for a price tag of Rs 79.06 lakh (ex-showroom). The S5 Sportback is the second model from the brand to be introduced in India this year.

New Audi S5 Sportback rear profile

Exterior highlights of the Audi S5 Sportback include a blacked-out version of the single-frame grille, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, sloping roofline, blacked-out ORVMs, large alloy wheels, quad-tip exhausts, a blacked-out diffuser, and LED tail lights. Inside, the model receives features in the form of carbon-fibre and Alcantara inserts, a virtual cockpit, a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, multi-zone climate control, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. Audi India also offers a host of customisation options for the model.

New Audi S5 Sportback interior

Propelling the Audi S5 Sportback is a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is tuned to produce 349bhp and 500Nm of torque. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels via the signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The model can reach speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in 4.5 seconds.